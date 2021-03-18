Realme GT Neo’s launch date has been announced

Realme GT 5G was official a while ago. The company announced that the GT Neo will also come with the Dimensity 1200 processor. Although not all the details about the Realme GT Neo have been announced yet, the launch date of the phone has been announced. The GT Neo will be unveiled on March 31st.

The device that appears in TENAA documents with the model number RMX3116 is thought to be the GT Neo. Here, the smartphone appears to have a curved 6.55-inch display. Android 11 operating system and 4400 mAh battery are among the features of the phone.

Realme’s “Dare to Leap” slogan is also seen on the back panel of the smartphone. There is a rectangular shaped camera island in the upper left corner of the panel. This camera island has three sensors and LED flash.

Realme GT Neo will be a device with 5G support. It is expected that new details about the smartphone will emerge until the release date.