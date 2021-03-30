realme GT Neo photo leaked! Here are the details

The photos of the realme GT Neo model, whose introduction date was announced recently, were leaked. The model, which attracts attention with its back cover design, has color transitions.

realme GT Neo stands out with its design

The realme GT 5G model, launched by the company, was exhausted within 10 seconds and broke the record. Focusing on its new models after its success, the company is preparing to introduce the realme GT Neo.

Realme, which uses a Snapdragon 888 processor in the GT 5G model, will include the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 model in the GT Neo model. Dimensity 1200 processor produced with 6nm technology stands out with 4 Arm Cortex-A78 and 4 Arm Cortex-A55 cores.

The realme GT Neo, whose features were leaked with the RMX3116 code, will appear with a 6.43-inch FullHD Plus AMOLED display. The model, which will appear with a screen with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels, will be presented to users with a screen refresh rate of 120 Hz.

It will be introduced with 8 GB / 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage options.

The device, which comes up with a triple camera array, has a 64 Megapixel f / 1.8 main camera, 8 Megapixel f / 2.3 ultra wide angle and a 2 Megapixel f / 2.4 macro sensor. In addition, the device will have a 16 Megapixel f / 2.5 wide-angle selfie camera.

Estimated to be cheaper than the realme GT 5G model, the GT Neo has a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The new model, which is expected to be introduced on March 31, will have a price tag between 230 and 300 dollars.