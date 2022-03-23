Realme GT Neo 3: This Is The Mobile That Fully Charges In Five Minutes

Realme GT Neo 3: Fast charging is something that many manufacturers are putting a lot of emphasis on. And it is that all those who have bought a modern mobile know that it is not necessary to leave the mobile charging all night if they do not want to, since in a few minutes they already have a good battery level. But at Realme they are willing to give good performance with their new Realme GT Neo 3 that charges in five minutes.

This is the Realme GT Neo 3

One of the brands that are increasingly having more weight in the market. It follows a bit the Xiaomi line of offering high quality terminals at a very competitive price, and it gets better and better. One of the tests is the recent exponent that has been put on the market which has been called Realme GT Neo 3.

The device is shown as a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen terminal, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. This part is complemented by a 16 MPX camera that will help you take good selfies wherever you go. But if we look at the photographic section, we should focus on the back.

On the back of the GT Neo 3 we find a design that is very reminiscent of a sports car with two white stripes that go from the top to the bottom of the device. These cross a rectangular encapsulation located in the upper right part of the device. No less than three cameras are housed here, which are divided into a 50 MPX main camera, 8 MPX Ultra Wide Angle and a 2 MPX Macro.

Power and autonomy in two versions

We come to the most important part of the two Realme GT Neo 3. Yes, it turns out that there are two versions, which have only one thing different: the battery. Before, the things they have in common, which are the Dimensity 8100 processor signed by MediaTek, 8/16 GB of RAM and a configurable space of up to 256 GB. Of course, nothing is missing when it comes to connectivity with a 5G, Bluetooth and NFC connection, among others.

The different part that we told you about before is that the battery has two configurations. One model has 5,000 mAh and has a charging power of 80 watts, while the other version has 4,500 mAh and, this one, 150 watts that allow you to fill the device with energy in 5 minutes.

Price and availability

Having a Realme GT Neo 3 will be somewhat complicated, at least for now. The mobile has already been presented in China, where it will be sold for a price of between 286 and 372 euros approximately.