Realme GT Neo 2T announced: Here are its price and features

A new model has been added to Realme’s GT series. The Chinese manufacturer announced the Realme GT Neo 2T model with an affordable price.

Realme, one of the rapidly growing manufacturers of the smartphone market, has added a new member to its mobile product category. Increasing the dose of competition with the GT series, the company has now launched the Realme GT Neo 2T model.

Currently competing with Realme GT Neo, the company also announced the GT Neo 2T smartphone as a modified version of this device.

Realme GT Neo 2T has remarkable features

Realme’s new phone, GT Neo 2T, comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display on the front that supports 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits brightness. In terms of processor and storage, the device is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 AI processor. It is also accompanied by 8/12 GB RAM and 128/256 GB internal storage options. It is also worth noting that you can increase this to +7 GB thanks to the virtual memory.

As for the cameras, there is a 16 Megapixel selfie camera on the front of the GT Neo 2T. On the back side; There is a triple camera setup with 64 Megapixel main, 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle and 2 Megapixel macro sensor.

In addition to the above features, GT Neo 2T; It also supports important features such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and NFC. On the battery side, Realme includes a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging in this device. In terms of software, the GT Neo 2T comes out of the box with Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 directly.

Realme GT Neo 2T specifications

Display: 6.43 inch AMOLED display supporting 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Get MediaTek Dimensity 1200

RAM: 8/12GB

Storage: 128/256GB

Rear Camera: 64+8+2 Megapixels

Front Camera: 16 Megapixels

Battery: 4,500 mAh (65W fast charging)

Software: Android 11/Realme UI 2.0

Realme GT Neo 2T price

Realme’s new smartphone, the GT Neo 2T, will be available in China from November 1st. The prices of the device, which has three different versions, are as follows;