Realme GT Neo 2 Wins Global Version With Snapdragon 870

Realme GT Neo 2: Chinese company Realme introduced a new batch of products this week in India. In addition to the global launch of the Realme GT Neo 2, the manufacturer has announced some Smart AIoT line accessories.

Realme GT Neo 2

Unveiled last month in China, the Realme GT Neo 2 has very attractive specs. Using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 processor, the phone features the 6.6-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

On the back, the device has a camera module made up of a 64 MP main sensor, which is accompanied by 8 MP (ultra-wide) and 2 MP (macro) sensors. Furthermore, the device has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

Launching on October 17th in India, the GT Neo 2 with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will cost 25,000 rupees, while the 12/256GB version will be sold. for 29 thousand rupees