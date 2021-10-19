Realme GT Master Edition Arrives In Brazil For $ 667

The Real GT Master Edition smartphone arrives on the Brazilian market this Tuesday (19th), a model described as “flagship that fits in your pocket”. Whoever buys their cell phone in pre-sales, from today until Thursday (21), will earn up to R$250.00 in cashback and a Buds Air Pro realme.

The smartphone has a Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, 8GB of RAM – with Dynamic RAM Memory Expansion Technology (DRE) up to 5GB – and 256GB of internal storage. The AMOLED display is 6.43 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

The battery is a 4,300 mAh battery, supporting 65W ultra-fast charging. According to the company, it is possible to charge up to 50% in 13 minutes.

In terms of camera, the smartphone has a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 2 MP macro. In addition, the GT Master Edition has an under-screen fingerprint reader, cooling by steam chambers and a Realme UI 2.0 interface based on Android 11.