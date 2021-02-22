Realme GT: images show 64 MP camera

New top-of-the-line phone from the Chinese brand, the Realme GT had two official images released on Monday (22) on the Weibo social network, revealing details of the back of the device that will come equipped with the Snapdragon 888 processor and will support the 5G.

The images published by the vice president of Realme Xu Qi Chase show a set of cameras made up of three lenses, located inside a “cooktop” type module. The trio’s main sensor is 64 MP, while the rest did not have confirmed specifications.

In the photos, it is also possible to notice some details on the bottom of the smartphone, highlighting the presence of the traditional P2 headphone jack, which has been overlooked in many newer advanced models. Also there are the USB-C port and the speakers.

Although the front of the phone has not been revealed, rumors suggest that the Realme Race, as the device is also known, will bring a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, on its standard version.

Launch in March

Other details about the new flagship of the Chinese manufacturer had already appeared in previous leaks, pointing to the commercialization of variants with 8 GB and 12 GB of RAM, accompanied by 128 GB and 256 GB of internal storage capacity in the UFS 3.1 standard .

It should also bring a long battery life, with a 5,000 mAh capacity and 65W fast charging, in addition to Android 11 based on the Realme UI 2.0 interface. A Pro variant, with a 160 Hz screen and other improvements, is also speculated.

Regarding the launch of the Realme GT, the expectation is that it will be presented on March 4 in China. The debut of the global version has not yet been defined by the brand.