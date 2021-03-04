Realme GT 5G with Snapdragon 888 processor introduced;

Realme announced the Realme GT 5G Android phone model, which was previewed at the Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2021 event held last month, in China. Realme positions this phone as a phone that will compete with affordable high-end devices that competitors like OnePlus and Xiaomi are planning to release in the coming months.

When we look at the features of Realme GT 5G; We see that it has a 6.43 inch, 2400 x 1080 pixel Full HD + Super AMOLED display. This screen supports the P3 color gamut and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. There is a selfie camera hole at the top of the screen. This phone is powered by Qualcomm’s top-end, octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor. There are 8 and 12 GB GDDR5 RAM options. We see that there are 128 GB and 256 GB storage options with UFS 3.1 support and a microSD card slot. The Realme XT 5G model, which has a 4500 mAh battery, also has 65W Super Dart fast charging support. There is no wireless charging, but there is the possibility of reverse charging with the cable.

In addition, the Realme GT is equipped with a stainless steel VC cooling system that is expected to provide better heat dissipation than existing vapor cooling solutions. Interestingly, the phone comes with a gaming feature that will let you stream games to your PC or laptop, and even let you use a mouse and keyboard as input options. It operates in Wi-Fi and wired mode and can stream games at up to 1080p resolution at 60 fps.

There are three cameras on the back. The 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor camera has an aperture of f / 1.8. 8 megapixel, f / 2.3 ultra wide angle camera and 2 megapixel, f / 2.4 macro lens are also listed as other cameras. In the front, there is a 16 megapixel, f / 2.5 selfie camera.

The Realme XT 5G model has a USB-C port while it does not have a headphone jack. As the name suggests, it has 5G support. In addition, there are features such as Bluetooth 5.2, 802.11ac dual band Wi-Fi, dual SIM card support, in-screen fingerprint reader, dual speakers, Dolby Atmos. The phone comes with Android 11 and above it Realme UI 2.0 user interface.

Realme GT has two different design variants. The bicolour leather variant is inspired by GT sports cars. The standard glass version is also available as another type.

The price of the Realme GT is 2799 CNY for the base 8GB + 128GB model and 3299 CNY for the highest-tier 12GB + 256GB variant. Color options include White, Blue and a special dual-tone leather variant. The phone will go on sale in China from March 10th. There is no information about international sales yet.