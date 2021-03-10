RealMe GT 5G saved million dollars in 10 seconds

RealMe GT 5G announced last week is for the first time in China. The admiral ship phone sales records that attracts attention with its ideal price compared to its features. Tens of thousands of selling in seconds has already saved millions of dollars to the company.

The anticipated smartphone started to be listed on online retail platforms in China today. The low-equipped option of the device was presented to the buyer of $ 445 with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. If another version is a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option added to sale for $ 522. Incoming first reports revealed that Realme performs more sales than expected.

RealMe GT 5G has already sold more than 66 thousand

The first day took a discounted realm to the market in a discounted manner. The basic model is listed from $ 430 instead of $ 445; The higher level device fell to $ 522 for $ 507. With blue, silver and gold / black vegan leather color options, customers queued to buy this stylish phone.

The Realme GT 5G has made 35 thousand 727 sales with the starting model. The upper model managed to sell 30 thousand 312 units. In a short period of about 10 seconds, the company has obtained 100 million Yuan income. Realme confirmed these sales figures. If you want to understand clearly, this figure corresponds to about 15 million 359 thousand 570 dollars.

RealMe GT 5G Technical Specifications

Designed with a 6,43 inch Super amoled screen, GT 5G has Full HD + resolution. When the device has 16 Megapixel Selfie Camera; The triple camera module is located in the back. With a 64 megapixel primary camera, the device has an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. It completes installation with 2 megapixel macro lens.

8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage are offered to users. The GT 5G that comes out of the box with the OSRoid 11 operating system, RealMe UI 2.0 user interface. 65W fast charging support is used on the phone with 4,500mAh battery capacity. The Snapdragon has developed the telephone power of Qualcomm from 888 chipsets.

RealMe has not explained when this device will go to the global market. However, exciting sales in China are started to be emphasized, the company is expected to be announced on the subject.