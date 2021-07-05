Realme GT 5G Master Edition New Leak

Realme: It is known that it is working on a new flagship phone called Realme GT 5G Master Edition. The smartphone is expected to showcase the first examples of collaboration between Realme and Kodak. Images shared by 91mobiles and OnLeaks provide a clearer idea of ​​the design of the phone.

Although the design of the phone is similar to the original Realme GT, it seems that users will be offered three new color options. Designed by Naoto Fukusawa, there are two white options for the phone, as well as a brown version. In one of the white models, the back panel is covered with artificial leather and it has a different look with the stripes on it.

It is stated that the smartphone will have a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution like the standard Realme GT. The refresh rate of the screen is said to be 120 Hz. It is stated that at the heart of the phone will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 processor and this processor will be accompanied by 8 or 12 GB of RAM. Internal storage options are listed as 128 and 256 GB.

On the back of the phone, the 64-megapixel main rear camera will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone will provide the energy it needs with a 4300 mAh battery with 65W charging support.

Allegedly, Realme GT 5G Master Edition will be sold in Europe with prices starting from 399 euros.