Realme GT 5G introduced! Here are the features and price

The Realme GT 5G was introduced to the market today as expected as the company’s first flagship smartphone in 2021. The phone, which was introduced to consumers at the launch in China, entered the market with its stylish design and powerful features.

While the Realme phone, which we have encountered with many leakage claims so far, has not dropped from the technology agenda for weeks; Finally, the device has become official with high-end hardware details. Among the highlights of the phone, details such as the advanced Snapdragon 888 chipset developed by Qualcomm, the 64-megapixel main camera and the VC cooling system immediately catch the eye.

Realme GT 5G features

The Realme GT 5G device, which comes with Corning Gorilla 5 glass protection technology, draws attention with its 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display. While there is a hole cut detail on the upper part of the model with Full HD + resolution quality; here, users are offered a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The device, which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor in the triple camera module on the rear, completes the installation with a functional 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and 2-megapixel macro lenses for mobile photographers.

The device, which allows a comfortable use with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, supports the Android 11 operating system. In addition, the phone provides a unique appearance with the Realme UI 2.0 user interface. In the model with an ideal battery capacity of 4,500 mAh, the system determined for fast charging was announced as 65W.

Realme GT 5G, which has features such as an in-screen fingerprint scanner, stereo speaker system and Dolby Atmos to provide plus points; Developed with the high performance focused Snapdragon 888 chipset. In addition, GT Mode has been included, which will increase the speed of the device and especially enhance the mobile gaming experience for consumers who want to exceed this performance.

Realme GT 5G price

The sales price of the Realme GT 5G, which is currently opened for pre-order in China with Blue, Silver and Yellow color options, includes two variants. The first of these, 8GB RAM + 128GB memory option, is available for about $ 450. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is available for $ 525.

For now, it is unknown when the device will open to the global market. However, the phone, which is expected from March 10, will begin to be delivered to customers in China.