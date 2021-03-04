Realme GT 5G: best choice for visuals and low price

Currently a phenomenon of the cell phone industry, the Chinese manufacturer Realme presented a new smartphone to the market on Thursday (4). This is the Realme GT 5G, called by the brand “performance flagship” – a top-of-the-line model, but with a higher cost-benefit ratio than the competitors.

The entire visual identity of the model is based on race tracks, speed and performance. And the smartphone is not lacking in power: the device features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 as a processor, in addition to 12 GB of standard LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone’s AMOLED screen has 6.43 “and Full HD + resolution, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The biometric reader is built into the panel and the traditional 3.5 mm headphone jack is present, to the delight of the party of the community.

The speed factor is also present in the battery: according to the manufacturer, the 4,500 mAh power source can be fully charged in just 35 minutes.

Apart from 5G connectivity, there are also stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology. The operating system, on the other hand, is Android 11 from the factory, with realme UI 2.0 on top.

The rear camera set consists of three sensors. The main lens is 64 MP and is manufactured by Sony, followed by an ultra-wide (8 MP) and another macro (2 MP). The selfie camera has 16 MP, positioned in a discreet hole in the upper left corner of the screen.

Availability

The Realme GT 5G will initially be sold in China starting March 10. It is available in three colors (Silver, Blue and Racing Yellow) and the price starts at 2,799 yuan – about R $ 2,400 in direct currency conversion. For now, there is no forecast for his arrival in other markets, but it is worth remembering that Realme is officially available in Brazil.