Realme GT 5G and New Smartwatches Gain Global Versions

Realme GT 5G: Announced in March in China, where it was already on sale, the Realme GT 5G was launched globally, reaching other markets from this Tuesday (15th). The top-of-the-line cell phone features the Snapdragon 888 processor, in addition to bringing NFC, Android 11 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Qualcomm’s most powerful chip currently may come with 8 or 12 GB of RAM in Realme’s new flagship. On the 8GB variant, the internal storage is 128GB, while on the 12GB, there is 256GB of space for saving files.

The screen is a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED, with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz frequency, under which is the digital reader. As for the cameras, there are three lenses on the rear, the main one being 64 MP. It comes with an 8 MP (ultra-wide) and a 2 MP (macro) sensor, while the front end has 16 MP. Another highlight is the 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

Arriving first in Europe, the Realme GT 5G will cost €449 in the 8GB + 128GB version, around R$2.7k in direct conversion, and €599 (around R$3.6k) in the 12GB + variant 256 GB. Promotionally, both will go on sale for €369 on AliExpress and €499 on Amazon, respectively, on June 21st and 22nd, going to the normal values ​​below.

More news

At the same Realme GT global launch event, the Chinese manufacturer presented more new products, such as the smart watches Realme Watch 2 and Realme Watch GT 2. They have an oximeter and a monitor of 90 physical activities, differing in terms of battery life. Prices are €55 (about R$336) and €75 (about R$458), respectively.

Another device revealed was the TechLife Robot Vacuum vacuum robot, with a LiDAR mapping and navigation system. It costs €299 (about R$1,800).