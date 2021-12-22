Realme GT 2 Pro: Release Date And Images Are Released

Realme GT 2 Pro: Realme has been unveiling a slew of information about the GT 2 Pro in recent days, saying, for example, that it will have a greener footprint and a 150-degree wide-angle lens, the first of its kind on a smartphone. This Wednesday (22), the Chinese brand confirmed the launch date of its new top-of-the-line cell phone.

In a message posted on Twitter, the CEO of manufacturer Sky Li confirmed the launch of the Realme GT 2 Pro for January 4th. The presentation event will take place in China and will mark the global debut of the company’s new premium series, which will also feature the GT 2 standard variant.

I've got some exciting news. GT 2 Pro, our first-ever premium flagship phone, will be unveiled in Mainland China on Jan 4. #realmeGT2Pro pic.twitter.com/rRNieJBIE9 — Sky Li (@skyli_realme) December 22, 2021

Also on the microblog network, the first official images of the brand’s new flagship were released, whose look was signed by designer Naoto Fukusawa. The Japanese artist had already lent his talent to the GT Master Edition series, launched in July.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is the world’s first cell phone built with a bio-based polymer, according to the company. The material, present in the body of the device, contributed to reducing the presence of conventional plastic in the preparation of the device, signaling a greater concern for the environment.