Realme Flash Will Be Android’s First Magnetic Charging

Realme is close to launching the first Android phone with wireless magnetic charging. This Wednesday (28), the Chinese brand confirmed the presentation of Flash, a phone chosen to receive a solution similar to Apple’s MagSafe charger.

Called MagDart, Realme’s wireless magnetic charger is physically larger than the model used in the iPhone 12 and also faster, according to the GSMArena. The novelty will deliver charging capacity in excess of 15W, according to the publication, becoming the fastest in the world in the category.

The device will be attached to the back of the smartphone to transfer energy to the phone’s battery, a process that generates heat and can heat up the device. To ensure the cooling of the set, it has a built-in fan, helping to keep the temperature under control.

In addition to this main model, the MagDart charger will also have a smaller and more discreet version, in disk format and with a loading speed of up to 15W, probably. Like the larger variant, the accessory will come with a USB-C cable to connect to the outlet.

Realme Flash

First Android with wireless magnetic charging, the new device from the Chinese manufacturer was named Realme Flash. The company has not released much information, but rumors are that it will have a curved screen with a cutout in the upper left corner for the selfie camera and three lenses in the back.

The model should come equipped with the Snapdragon 888 processor, appearing in versions with up to 12 GB of RAM memory and reaching 256 GB of internal storage capacity. The operating system will be Android 11 running under the Realme UI 2.0 interface.

The company has scheduled the launch event for the MagDart charger, new accessories and the Realme Flash cell phone for August 3rd, when it will reveal more details about the news.