Realme Fan Fest Gives Discounts On Cell Phones, Watches and Headphones

This Wednesday (24) starts the Realme Fan Fest, an event held by the Chinese brand to promote a series of discounts on its products. In Brazil, interested customers should access the Lojas Americanas website to check all the offers between today and Saturday (28).
Among the products that will be at a discount are some of the most recent launches, such as Realme 8 5G, Buds Air 2 and Air 2 Neo and Watch 2. will be at a discount.
Check out the full list of discounts:
Realme 8 5G: from BRL 2,299 to BRL 1,699
Realme Buds Air 2: from BRL 599 to BRL 499
Realme Buds Air 2 Neo: from R$499 to R$399
Realme Watch 2: from BRL 599 to BRL 499
Realme 8 Pro: from BRL 2,599 to BRL 2,199
Realme C25: from BRL 1,599 to BRL 1,299
Realme 7 Pro: from BRL 2,599 to BRL 1,999
Realme 7: from BRL 2,299 for BRL 1,699
Realme Watch S: from BRL 699 to BRL 599
Realme Buds Air Pro: from R$699 to R$599
Realme Buds Q: from BRL 249 to BRL 189