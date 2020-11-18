Realme comes up with a new success: 50 million

Realme, another China-based technology company, seems to have caught a successful momentum. Founded in August 2018, the company has made great progress since its first days. So much so that the momentum it has achieved in two years has brought an important success to the company. Counterpoint research firm says Realme is the fastest brand in the world to reach 50 million shipments. According to data in the third quarter of 2020, Realme is the fastest growing company with a rate of 132 percent.

Realme earns fastest growing company title

Realme grew 132 percent in the third quarter of 2020 and 45 percent year-on-year, according to Counterpoint Research. Not only this, the brand also crowned this success by making 50 million shipments in the same period. The global smartphone market grew by 32 percent. Companies such as Huawei, Apple, Oppo, Vivo, and LG experienced a decline in the same quarter.

Realme, which recorded significant growth especially in Asian countries, grew by 300 percent in India. The company is among the top five smartphone brands in countries such as India, Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Singapore, Russia and Australia. Realme grew by 90 percent in its homeland China.



