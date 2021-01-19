Realme CEO confirms launch of new X line phone

While preparing to announce a new smartphone with a Snapdragon 888 processor, Realme also plans to continue updating the X line. That’s because the company’s CEO in India, Madhav Sheth, published a teaser where it basically confirms the launch of a new device.

Despite not saying with all the letters that we are talking about a Realme X, the attached video and the tag #XisTheFuture end up confirming the existence of the new smartphone. Another interesting detail is that the executive also changed his name to “Madhav FutureX”.

See the tweet and teaser below:

Are you future ready? RT if you are Xcited. #XisTheFuture pic.twitter.com/hg7be8A8yy — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) January 18, 2021

As much as there is still no detail about the new Realme X, we can already say that this phone will not be a top of the line. This title must be loaded by the new Realme Race.

The Realme X family has several models. Among the most successful devices are the X2 Pro, X3 SuperZoom, X50 Pro and X7 Pro.

On the other hand, chances are that the new member of the X family will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, which will be made official on January 20th. However, this detail will only be revealed in future teasers from the manufacturer.

Looking forward to Realme’s next release? Do you believe that the device should bring the latest chipset from MediaTek? Tell us your expectations here in the comments.