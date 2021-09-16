Realme C25Y introduced: Here are the features and price

Realme has brought another phone to the entry segment. Realme C25Y quietly introduced! Here are the price and features of the phone …

Realme has added a new model to its C25 series, which it launched in March. The manufacturer, which first introduced the C25 model on March 23, expanded the series with the C25s in June. The two phones introduced had similar features to each other. Realme C25Y is the new member of this series with HD + screen, Helio G processor, 48 Megapixel camera.

Realme C25Y features: Unisoc processor, triple camera support

Introduced in March and June, Realme C25 and C25s were powered by Helio G70 and G85, respectively. The new Realme C25Y, introduced today, came up with a processor that manufacturers do not prefer: Unisoc T610.

Unisoc T610, which goes through the 12nm manufacturing process, has an octa-core structure. These eight cores; It consists of 2x 1.8GHz Cortex-A75 and 6x 1.8GHz Cortex A55. The phone, like other members of the family, brings Mali-G52 to us on the GPU side.

Introduced with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 720×1600 pixels HD+ resolution, Realme C25Y brings with it 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Other phones in the series were introduced with a 48 Megapixel rear camera. The new Realme C25Y has a 50 Megapixel rear camera. The other rear cameras on the phone are 2 Megapixel + 2 Megapixel resolution.

The selfie camera on the front can shoot at 8 Megapixel resolution. In addition, the phone charges with Micro-USB and brings with it a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Realme C25Y technical specifications

Display: 6.5-inch HD+IPS LCD display supporting 60Hz refresh rate

Processor: 12nm Unisoc T610

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear Camera: 50 + 2 + 2 Megapixels / 1080P video support

Front Camera: 8 Megapixels

Battery: 5,000 mAh / 18W fast charging

Realme C25Y price

Realme C25Y, an entry segment phone, has a price tag of $ 163 in the Indian market.