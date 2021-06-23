Realme C25 Is Launched in Brazil With Super Battery and Promotional Price

Realme announced this Wednesday (23) the arrival of the C25, Series C, in the Brazilian market. The line’s cell phones are known around the world for combining super battery, high durability and affordable prices. The news was disclosed through an event presented by the influencer Camilla de Lucas, on the brand’s official YouTube channel.

“The arrival of the C line is another step in our path to become one of the main smartphone brands in Brazil. We are sure that the high durability of these phones, the impressive long battery life, the excellent performance and the very competitive price will win over local consumers,” says Marcelo Sato, senior sales manager at Realme in Brazil.

Specifications

Equipped with a 12nm octa-core MediaTek G70 processor, the C25 will ship with 4GB of RAM and two internal storage options: 64GB and 128GB. The 6.5-inch screen has HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) and has a notch centered on top.

In relation to the cameras, the set is simple, with a main lens of 48 MP (f/1.8) and two other 2 MP (f/2.4), being one macro and the other black and white. But the smartphone’s biggest highlight is in terms of battery, which has 6,000 mAh capacity and 18 W fast charger.

According to the company, the user can stay on a call for just over 43 uninterrupted hours. In addition, the model is the world’s first smartphone with TÜV Rheinland’s high reliability certification.

Prices

The C25 will be on pre-sale between the 23rd of June and the 1st of July, for R$1,199. After the date, the cell phone will sell for R$1,599. Those interested can purchase the devices at Submarino, Shoptime and Americanas.