Realme C25 increases its affordable options

The Realme C21 was recently introduced. The company is now preparing to add a new member to the C series. The new smartphone to be introduced on March 23 is called Realme C25. The promotional event to be held in Indonesia will be broadcast live on YouTube.

The event page also makes it possible to get an idea of ​​the technical features of the Realme C25. Accordingly, at the heart of the Realme C25 will be MediaTek’s Helio G70 processor. The smartphone will come with a 6.5 inch screen. The drop notch on this screen will host an 8-megapixel front camera.

There is a triple camera system on the back of the smartphone. Here, the 48-megapixel sensor will act as the main camera. Realme C25 will be powered by a 6000 mAh battery. This battery will come with 18W charging support.

This is what is known about the Realme C25 at the moment. It will not be a surprise that new details about Realme C25 are leaked to the internet before the introduction.