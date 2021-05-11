Realme C20A Announced With A Price Of $ 100!

Realme C20A was announced. Growing in the smart phone market in the short term, Realme continues to appear with its budget-friendly phones. The company, which has recently demonstrated its skills with mid-segment devices, announced the Realme C20A model today. Here is the price and technical features of the device …

Realme C20A comes with Entry-level features

Realme’s new entry-level phone; It comes with a 6.5 inch screen with HD + resolution. This screen, which has a perforated design on the front, also includes a 5 Megapixel selfie camera.

On the back of the Relme C20A, there is a material consisting of geometric shapes. In terms of camera features, the device comes with an 8 Megapixel main camera supported by a single LED flash.

In terms of hardware, the Realme C20A is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G35 chipset. This; It is accompanied by 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory. However, it is possible to increase the storage up to 256 GB with microsSD card.

As for the battery features, this budget-friendly phone has a 5,000 mAh battery powered by 10W charging. In addition, the device comes out of the box with the Android 10 operating system.

Realme C20A specifications

Screen: 6.5 inch size LCD screen with perforated design

Processor: MediaTek Helio G35 chipset

RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 32 GB – can be increased up to 256 GB with a microSD card

Front Camera: 5 Megapixels

Rear Camera: 8 Megapixels + LED flash

Battery: 5,000 mAh (with 10W charging support)

Operating system: Android 10

C20A price

Available in iron gray and lake blue color options, the Realme C20A has a price tag of $ 105. It is currently available for sale in Bangladesh.