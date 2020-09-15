Realme C17’s launch date has been announced

The Realme C15 was introduced in July and the C12 in August. The Chinese manufacturer seems to continue its efforts to expand its C series without slowing down. The official release date for the Realme C17, whose leaks have been around for a while, was finally announced. The smartphone will appear on September 21, when the Realme Narzo 20 series will also be introduced.

Realme’s Bangladesh office announced the launch date of the phone. In the post made via Facebook, it was stated that the promotional event will be broadcast live on YouTube and Facebook. The event will begin in Turkey clock 09:00.

It was confirmed that the Realme C17 will come with a 90Hz refresh rate display. According to the latest leak, this 6.5-inch screen will offer HD + resolution. In the images shared by Realme, the quad rear system and the fingerprint scanner on the back panel are also noticeable.

According to the leaks, the heart of the phone will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. This processor will be accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The 5000 mAh battery that powers the device will come with 18W fast charging support.

There will be an 8 megapixel camera in front of the phone. In the rear camera system, the 13-megapixel main camera will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

The most important unknown point about the Realme C17 seems to be the price left. It is necessary to wait for the next week to find out….



