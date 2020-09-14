Realme C17 leak confirms key features

The first leak related to Realme C17 occurred last week. In this leak, it was seen that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor located in the entry segment at the heart of the smartphone will be found and this processor will be accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. Three more images have now been added to this leak, where the design and features of the phone can be examined.

The existence of the Snapdragon 460 processor and 6 GB of RAM is confirmed by the new leak. It is also among the new information that the smartphone will have a 6.5-inch HD + resolution LCD screen. The round hole in the upper left corner of this screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz hosts an 8 megapixel resolution camera.

Behind the Realme C17 is a quad camera system. Here, the 13-megapixel sensor takes over as the main camera. An 8 megapixel ultra wide angle camera, 2 megapixel monochrome sensor and 2 megapixel macro camera complete the system. Next to the camera system is the fingerprint scanner of the smartphone.

It is also among the leakage that the smartphone will have 128 GB of internal storage and will receive the energy it needs from its 5000 mAh battery with 18W charging support. For the Realme C17, which will appear in dark blue and green color options, the only important factor that is unknown for now seems to be the price.



