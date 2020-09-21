Realme C17 introduced! Here are the features and price

In addition to the Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20 Pro and Narzo 20A, one of the phones introduced at the event held today was the Realme C17 with entry-level hardware. So, what does Realme C17 offer with its features and price?

Realme C17 features and price

Realme C17’s 6.5-inch IPS screen offers a resolution of 720 × 1600 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. While it remains unknown which version of this screen, which can reach 600 nit brightness, it carries, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. The phone, where 3.5 mm headphone jack is protected, has a USB-C port.

Similar to other competitors, the realme C17, which comes out with polycarbonate material, has a quadruple rear camera setup. The 13 Megapixel main camera is accompanied by an 8 Megapixel 119 degree ultra wide angle and 2 Megapixel macro camera as well as a 2 Megapixel monochrome sensor.

This model of Realme comes out of the box with the Android 10 operating system. However, it is expected to get the Android 11 update and new UI. The 5000 mAh battery of the device has 18W fast charging support.

The fingerprint reader is also located on the back of the device. The Realme C17 price is set at $ 189 for 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Two different color options are offered as Navy Blue and Sky Green.



