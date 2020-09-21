Realme C17 introduced: 90Hz display, four rear cameras

Realme C17, which has been leaking and sharing about it for a while, finally became official. The introduction of the smartphone was held in Bangladesh. The phone, which has a large screen and a large battery with fast charging support, has four rear cameras.

At the heart of the Realme C17 is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 processor. This 1.8 GHz processor is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The 6.5 inch screen of the phone offers HD + resolution. The refresh rate of the screen is 90Hz. The front camera of the phone, which has an impressive screen-to-body ratio compared to an entry segment phone, is also placed in the hole in the upper left corner of the screen.

The quad camera system behind the Realme C17 is lined up in the shape of the letter L. Here, the 13-megapixel sensor takes over as the main camera. An 8 megapixel ultra wide angle sensor, 2 megapixel macro camera and 2 megapixel black and white sensor complete the system.

The 5000 mAh battery provides the energy that the smartphone needs. This battery also has 18W charging support. It is worth noting that the charger that comes out of the box of the C17 has a capacity of 18W.

Realme C17 will take its place on the shelves with Lake Green and Navy colors. The smartphone will be available in Bangladesh on September 22 for 15 990 Bangladesh swaps. It is not yet known when the phone will be available in other countries.



