Realme C17 benchmark tested, features revealed

Realme is preparing to add a new option to the C series after the C11, C12 and C15 models. The phone, which is expected to bear the Realme C17 name, has passed Geekbench’s benchmark test with the model number RMX2101.

At the heart of the smartphone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 processor. This processor is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. It is worth noting that this is the highest memory capacity ever offered in the Realme C series.

The C17 scored 253 points with single core performance and 1248 points with multi-core performance. The smartphone was previously certified by telecommunications certification bodies in Indonesia and Thailand.

Since the Realme C3, all C series phones have large batteries of at least 5000 mAh. The Realme C17 seems to continue this tradition, too. New details about the phone are expected to be heard in the coming weeks.



