Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition: with Snapdragon 460

The Realme C15 came out last July with the Helio G35 processor and 6000 mAh battery. Realme has now introduced the Snapdragon 460 processor version of the phone. The smartphone became official under the name Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition.

The Qualcomm Edition and the standard version of the Realme C15 share the same features. The smartphone has a 6.5 inch HD + IPS LCD screen. 6000 mAh battery and quad rear camera system also maintain their presence.

Snapdragon 460 is also accompanied by 3 or 4 GB of RAM. Internal storage options are 32 or 64 GB.

The Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage requires 9999 rupees. Those who want 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage will pay 10999 rupees.



