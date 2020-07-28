Realme C15 introduced: Helio G35, 6000 mAh battery

The newest member of the C series, located in the entrance segment of Realme, appeared. Introduced in Indonesia, Realme C15 draws attention with its 6000 mAh battery. At the heart of the smartphone is the Helio G35 processor, just like the Realme C11. In Realme C15, Android 10 completes the Realme UI UI.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD + resolution. The drop notch on this screen houses the 8 megapixel camera. Gorilla Glass protects this screen with an aspect ratio of 20: 9.

On the back panel, Realme’s geometric gradient design stands out. There is a quad camera system here. The 13-megapixel main camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

In Realme C15, Helio G35 is accompanied by 3 or 4 GB of RAM. It is possible to expand the phone’s 64 GB internal storage with the support of microSD card. The 6000mAh battery, which gives the smartphone the energy it needs, has 18W charging support. However, using the micro USB port for this process can be considered a bit annoying.

There are two different color options for Realme C15, blue and black. The 3 GB version of the smartphone will be sold in Indonesia for 1 million 999 thousand Indonesian rupees. For the 4 GB version, it will be necessary to pay 2 million 999 thousand Indonesian rupees.



