Realme C12 wins new variant with 4GB of RAM in India

Presented in August 2020, the basicão realme C12 officially confirmed today a new variant for the Indian market, thus giving an extra option for those who want an input device but prefer a device with more memory.

Being basically the same device previously launched, the main difference in this variant is the availability of a combo with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, thus offering more performance and space than in the original version, which has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage .

In addition, the Realme C12 continues with the other settings maintained, which means that we have a device with the SoC MediaTek Helio G35, 6.5 “HD + LCD screen with a 20: 9 aspect ratio and a 6000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging.

In the combo of cameras, we also continue to find a sensor for selfies of 5MP and in the rear, a triple combo that consists of a main of 13MP accompanied by two of 2MP for macro and monochrome, something within the expected for a device in this profile.

As for availability, information points out that the new variant should start to be sold in the Power Blue and Power Silver versions in the coming days (the manufacturer has not yet given an exact date) by the suggested inmate from ₹ 9,999, that is, something around the R $ 719 in direct conversion, excluding taxes, fees and shipping.

For the time being, it is not yet known whether this variant will be available in other markets, as well as whether realme Brasil intends at any time to bring this device to the Brazilian market.

Realme C12 is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives click here.