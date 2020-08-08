New leaks continue to come for the Realme C12 model, which has recently come to the fore with leaks that will contain high battery capacity. Some of the features of the Realme C12 model are now displayed on the Geekbench! Here are all the details

Realme C12 Geekbench tests revealed!

A while ago, we saw the battery capacity of the device with the certificates it received in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and China. Geekbench tests of the model, which is expected to come with a 6000 mAh battery with 10W charging feature, have also emerged.

The device, with the model number RMX2189, scored 165 points in the single core test in Geekbench tests and 972 points in the multi-core test. The model, which is expected to take its power from the Mediatek Helio G35 processor, is expected to come with 3 GB of RAM and Android 10 operating system.

In addition, the screen section of the device is expected to have a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600.

There is no clear information about the other technical features and release date of the Realme C12 model. However, we will continue to share new developments with you in the future.



