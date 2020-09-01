realme C11 stands out with its battery performance

Realme, the smartphone brand that has grown rapidly and attracted attention worldwide, favors a younger and innovative design in its C series smartphones. While the realme C11 was designed with its 6.5-inch screen and 5,000 mAh battery, it was inspired by the works of Dutch painter Piet Cornelies Mondrian.

Realme C series, which reaches more than 13 million users worldwide, aims to make the daily use of smartphones uninterrupted and enjoyable by young people. The technical features of realme C11, which will be officially launched on September 5, are as follows:

Longer battery life with power saving features

realme offers its user up to 40 days of standby and 12 hours of uninterrupted gaming experience on a single charge with the C11 model with a 5,000 mAh battery. Realme C11, which can reduce power usage in background applications with Android 10 based realme UI, minimizes power consumption with its screen battery optimization, artificial intelligence power consumption and APP Quick Freeze features.

In addition, realme cares about security as well as battery life in its smartphones. The battery protector made of 304 quality stainless steel, security monitoring chips developed to prevent problems caused by charging adapter or cable protect the realme signed series.

C11 meets the users with its spice gray and mint green color options, and meets the expectations in its segment with its MediaTek Helio G35 processor and 3 GB LPDDR4X RAM.

The model, which can shoot hardware level bokeh, wide angle and night shooting with its 13 MP dual rear camera, can record 1080p video at 30 FPS. The rear camera is accompanied by a 5 MP artificial intelligence selfie camera with portrait enhancement. Finally, the C11 offers more flexibility than the alternatives in its segment with dual SIM cards and SD card support that can be increased up to 256 GB.



