Realme C11: Incoming Cell Phone Arrives in Brazil for R$999

Realme C11: On Wednesday (4), Realme made official the launch of yet another entry cell phone in Brazil, which arrives to join the C25, available in the national market since June. This is the C11 (2021), a cell phone with a stipulated price of R$999 and a long battery life.

According to the manufacturer, the basic model has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen, with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels) and a 20:9 aspect ratio, allowing 89.5% of the display to be used. In a cutout on the screen, located at the top center, is a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie camera with artificial intelligence (AI).

At the rear, there is only an 8 MP (f/2.0) lens also integrated into the AI ​​and with the HDR mode for sharper images, which is in a module together with the LED flash. This camera is capable of recording Full HD (1080p) videos at 30 frames per second.

The Realme C11 ships from the factory with the eight-core Unisoc SC9863A processor, which comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. For those who need more space, it is possible to expand the storage up to 256 GB using a microSD card, which can be installed in the same tray as the chips.

Large capacity battery

One of the main attractions of Realme’s entry-level cell phone is the 5,000 mAh battery, which, according to the company, offers up to 43 days of standby time — in Ultra Energy Saving mode. The model supports 10W charging and reverse charging, the latter allowing charging for other devices.

It has P2 input for headphones, supports Bluetooth 4.2 and runs Android 11 under the Chinese brand Realme Go UI interface. The Realme C11 is for sale on the national retail chain, and can be found in blue and gray.