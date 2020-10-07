Realme Buds Air Pro and Buds Wireless Pro introduced!

The headset, which previously came up with a charging box design, finally became official. Buds Air Pro, Realme’s new wireless headset, was introduced. In addition, Buds Wireless Pro was also introduced. Both headphones are basically wireless, but one is designed as a neck strap. Here are the Realme Buds Air Pro and Buds Wireless Pro features and price:

Realme, which is also in our country, has revealed two new wireless headphones. The headphones, which have been on the agenda for a while, have been officially announced. The two headsets that emerged with the event held in India have similar features.

When we look at the features of Realme Buds Air Pro, we first encounter active noise cancellation. In addition to its active noise canceling feature, it also enables the user to hear the surrounding sounds with its transparency mode. An oval design is preferred for the headset. On the audio side, DBB, ie dynamic bass enhancement, is used to increase the sound performance. With IPX4 certification and touch controls, there are features that are actually expected to be offered by a wireless in-ear headset.

This model, which has not changed significantly compared to the previous generation in terms of design, offers 25 uses with a single charge as well as a 10 nm audio driver, and this is quite enough because many wireless headphones do not offer this long.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro also has active noise canceling feature. It is reported that a 13.6 mm audio driver is used for the headset with a sports design. In addition to LDAC support, we also encounter game mode. This headset also offers 22 hours of use, similar to the Air Pro.

While the Realme Buds Air Pro has a price tag of $ 68, we can say that the Realme Buds Wireless Pro is also sold for $ 54.



