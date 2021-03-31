Realme Buds Air 2 with noise cancellation introduced

Realme held a launch today, introducing the highly anticipated GT Neo smartphone. The device draws attention as MediaTek is the first smartphone to have a Dimensity 1200 processor. In addition to the smartphone, Realme also introduced the Buds Air 2 headphones with active noise canceling, which it initially planned to launch in the Chinese market.

Realme introduces its newest ecosystem product Buds Air 2

Realme Buds Air 2 headphones were first launched in India in February of this year. The device is very similar to Buds Air Pro in terms of both design and features.

Headphones are making their debut with the ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) feature, which we are used to hearing a lot recently and is found in most high-end headphones. The device can reduce external noise by up to 25dB and can filter out most low frequency noise.

Realme Buds Air 2 also supports low latency mode during gameplay. In addition, the product, which offers ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) support for calls, makes the conversations clearer thanks to the dual microphones on each earpiece.

The earbuds feature the exclusive R2 chip that helps increase battery life by 80 percent and reduce latency by 35 percent. Compared to traditional sound diaphragms, the headphones provide richer bass and clearer sound experience.

In terms of battery life, Buds Air 2 provides 5 hours of playtime on a single charge. It takes 2 hours to fully charge the product, which offers 2 hours of audio experience with a 10-minute charge. It also features smart touch controls, Bluetooth 5.2 and dual-channel transmission.

Realme Buds Air 2 will be available in China for 299 yuan (about $ 45).