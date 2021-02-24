Realme Buds Air 2, the cheapest ANC headset, introduced

Fully wireless headphones continue to enter our lives. These products are a favorite of users with the freedom of cable they offer and features that make life easier. Aware of this interest, technology companies continue to launch new products every year. One of these companies is Realme, the company introduced its wireless headset called Realme Buds Air 2 at an event held today.

Introducing the Narzo 30 series smartphones, the company introduced the renewed, second-generation version of the Buds Air model, which it launched last year, at the same event. The new model comes with improvements and innovations.

Realme Buds Air 2 comes with better sound performance and ANC

Realme Buds Air 2 is very similar to the company’s Buds Air Pro in terms of design. Powered by the specially developed R2 chip, the headset offers 80% better battery performance and 35 percent less latency than the previous model. When the two models are compared, the difference is really quite large. With 10 mm drivers, the headset promises better bass and cleaner sound quality.

The biggest innovation that the headset has is the ANC. This feature, known as active noise canceling, allows you to find peace in noisy environments by blocking the sounds coming from outside. According to the company’s claim, Buds Air 2 can block sounds up to 25 decibels. Especially the quality of your plane and car journeys is increasing thanks to ANC. Using a feature called ENC in the microphone part, the company offers better conversations by reducing the ambient noise during voice calls.

Lower latency

Realme Buds Air 2 provides less latency and better gaming performance thanks to Bluetooth 5.2 technology. The latency, which was 120ms in the previous model, has been reduced to 88 milliseconds in this generation.

The company, which does not disclose the size of the battery, offers 5 hours at a time and 25 hours of battery life when charged in the box. This period can be reduced to 22 hours with the ANC feature turned on. The chamber of the headset is filled in a short time thanks to its fast charging feature, providing an adequate performance.

The splash-proof IPX5 certified headset comes in two different colors, black and white. The product, which will go on sale on March 2, has a price tag of $ 47. This price makes the product the cheapest ANC headset.