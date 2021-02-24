Realme, Buds Air 2 headset with 25 hours of autonomy

Realme launched on Wednesday (24) the new wireless headphones Buds Air 2, which bring some improvements over the first generation of the product. The model, which features true wireless stereo technology (TWS), debuts in India.

With a different design from the initial version, the Buds Air 2 gained a similar look to the Buds Air Pro. Another novelty is the presence of active noise cancellation (ANC), capable of reducing up to 25 decibels of external noise, according to the Chinese brand, allowing the user to focus better on what they are hearing.

It also has an environmental noise cancellation mode for calls and a transparency mode, also allowing you to hear the sounds around you. For gamers, the manufacturer claims that the accessory brings low-latency mode to games.

Realme Buds Air 2 has 10 mm drivers and is powered by the Realme R2 chip, supporting Google Fast Pair, pairing easily and quickly with any Android device, via Bluetooth 5.2. Another highlight is the IPX5 certification, guaranteeing water resistance.

Fast charging and autonomy

According to the manufacturer, the new Bluetooth headset has an autonomy of 25 hours with the ANC mode off and 22.5 hours with the function on, considering the charging case. Taking into account only the charge of the headphones, the autonomy is 5 hours of continuous playback.

The model also supports fast charging. With only 10 minutes in the socket, you can listen to 120 minutes of music, while the full charge takes around 2 hours.

Regarding the price, Realme Buds Air 2 costs 3,299 rupees, equivalent to R $ 247 at the daily rate, in direct conversion. For now, it is only available in India, in two colors, but is expected to reach other markets soon.