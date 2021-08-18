Realme Book is Unveiled With Intel CPU and Windows 11 Support

The Chinese Realme presented this Wednesday (18), the brand’s first notebook: the Realme Book Slim. Highlighted, the ultra-slim model with metal body will be launched with 11th generation Intel Core processors.

In terms of configurations, the machines offer up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The computers will hit stores with Windows 10, but the brand has already confirmed the free upgrade to Windows 11.

The Realme Book uses a 14-inch IPS LCD screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and occupying 90% of the product’s body. With a maximum brightness of 400 nits, the display maintains high image quality even outdoors.

In terms of connectivity, the model includes a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C and a USB Type A port. The device also has a Wi-Fi 6 connection and uses the PC Connect feature to control Realme cell phones via Wi-Fi Direct.

Another highlight of the Realme Book is the 54Wh battery lasting up to 11 hours. The notebook comes with a 65W charger with USB-C connector that charges from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes.

Prices in India and China

In India, the Realme Book with Intel Core i3, 8 GB RAM and 256 GB SSD starts at 47 thousand Indian rupees – around R$ 3,350 in direct conversion. The model with Core i5, 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage will sell for 60 thousand rupees (R$ 4,280).

In China, the Core i5 version with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD will start at 4,299 yuan ($3,510). The notebook with the maximum settings (16 GB/512 GB) is worth 4,699 yuan (R$ 3,840).