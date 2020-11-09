Realme arrives in Brazil with cell phones and AloT devices

This Monday (9th), Realme, a former Oppo subsidiary, announced the arrival of its AloT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) cell phones and devices to Brazil. The company had confirmed the news last week.

Realme promises to promote the Brazilian market with products focused on the best cost-benefit and be one of the promoters of the 5G network. The manufacturer hopes to bring to Brazil the cell lines Realme C, Series 7, Narzo, V and X, models focused on good configurations and large-scale production.

This business model proved to be quite efficient in other emerging countries, such as India, where the company was quite successful. It currently ranks among the top seven cell phone manufacturers in the world, with more than 50 million devices sold.

In addition to cell phones, Realme has also prepared an AloT product line, with a format called “1 + 4 + N”. The name designates an ecosystem formed by:

1 core: the smartphone, which connects and manages the other devices;

4 connected devices, including a Smart TV, Speakers, Smartwatch and Headphones, which make up the brand’s digital ecosystem;

N, in turn, represents the company’s intention to bring new products, periodically, to compose life integrated into a user’s digital ecosystem.

The official launch is scheduled for December 2020, with official prices being released in the coming weeks.



