Realme announces the world’s first SLED 4K TV

Realme unveiled its new television, which it says is the world’s first SLED 4K smart TV, at the weekend. While the technology in question was being showcased for the first time, Realme’s new television wasn’t actually fully official. The company focused on demonstrating the potential of its technology in the first place.

SLED technology is considered as a great alternative to Quantum Dot based displays (QLED). SLED panels benefit from a different white backlight than LCD panels. The backlight using red, green and blue LEDs creates a trilogy. The system also includes polarizers and a liquid crystal layer.

The company demonstrated its SLED technology with a 55-inch smart TV. It was pointed out that this television covers 108 percent of the NTSC color spectrum. It was also stated that the TÜV Rheinland certified panel has a controlled blue light.

Realme believes that SLED technology will give more effective results compared to QLED against the blue light problem. With this new technology, the company challenges Samsung and OnePlus, which appear in the Indian market with their QLED TV options. It is necessary to wait to see how this new technology will be received in the market.



