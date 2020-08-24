Realme announces “Smooth Scrolling” for some devices

Born from OPPO, Realme has conquered the market little by little now that it is already basically an independent manufacturer. One of the milestones of the company’s emancipation was the launch of its own Android interface, Realme UI, which brings visual and unique aspects to the brand’s devices. Now, the company has just announced another interesting novelty to come to some of its smartphones.

With “Smooth Scrolling”, users will experience “a smoother and faster effect when scrolling content up or down”, in Realme’s words. Analyzing the example published by the Chinese, the feeling is that modifications were made to the animations in order to extend its beginning and end, conveying the sensation of smoother navigation. The new feature should be more noticeable on large pages, such as the Facebook timeline.

The new function is currently integrated into the Realme Lab, a section of settings used by the company to test new functions. According to user feedback, Smooth Scrolling may or may not be added permanently in future updates. Check the list of compatible smartphones from the company:

Realme XT

Realme X

Realme X2

Realme X3

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 5 Pro

It is worth remembering that Realme is already preparing to launch a series of new devices soon, which have already passed through certification bodies worldwide. Following the new strategy to focus on intelligent ecosystems, we can expect the manufacturer to bring to the market an even greater number of IoT devices, such as the recently announced Buds Classic.



