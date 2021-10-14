Realme Announces GT Master Edition With Snapdragon 778G 5G In Brazil

Realme: This Wednesday (13), Realme announced the launch of the GT Master Edition smartphone in Brazil. The phone has a Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The national pre-sale will take place between October 19th and 21st.

Described as a “flagship that fits in your pocket”, the device features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen, 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The product’s battery has 4,300 mAh and supports 65W fast charging.

In terms of software, the novelty uses the Realme UI 2.0 interface based on Android 11. In addition, the “advanced intermediary” offers NFC and Dynamic RAM Memory Expansion Technology (DRE), which can convert storage up to 5GB of storage. Virtual RAM.

The smartphone has a set of three cameras, with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro. The selfie tool is in the upper left corner of the display and comes with 32 MP.

Finally, among the highlights, the GT Master Edition features a unique tactile engine, an under-screen fingerprint reader and cooling by steam chambers.

It’s the price?

The company has not yet revealed the price of the novelty in Brazil, but the product is being sold for 29.9 thousand rupees in India, around R$ 2.19 thousand in direct conversion. The smartphone also has versions with 128GB of internal storage and 6GB of RAM, but the company did not say whether the variants will be sold here.

Soon, the brand will reveal “special conditions” for those who purchase the device during pre-sales.