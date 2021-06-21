Realme Announced The Launch Date Of The First Products Of The Dizo Family

Realme announced the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) brand, which it calls Dizo, last month. Under this brand, Realme will bring smart home products, accessories, entertainment products and more to users. Dizo’s first products will be available to users on July 1st.

Realme has not yet received a concrete hint for the first products of the Dizo family. However, it was possible to see Dizo GoPods, GoPods D headphones and Dizo Watch smartwatch on the Shopee Vietnam site. It is worth noting that these products are versions of Realme Buds Air 2, Buds Q2 and Watch 2 that have undergone minor visual changes.

Leaked information suggests that Realme is planning to launch a Bluetooth speaker and robot vacuum cleaner. The presentation of standard mobile phones under the Dizo brand is also among the talks.

Music-themed posts by Realme show that music-themed Dizo products will first appear in front of users. For other products, it looks like it will have to wait a little longer.