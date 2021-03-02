Realme 8 Pro will come with a 108 megapixel camera

Realme gave information about the 108 megapixel camera technology that it will use in the Realme 8 series, which it will soon introduce at the Camera Innovation event it held today. This camera will be presented to users with Realme 8 Pro. The smartphone aims to become a pioneer in photography by setting trends with sharper photo quality, the world’s first “tilt-shift” (perspective correction) and “Starry time-lapse video, and new portrait filters.”

Realme 8 Pro will have Samsung’s 108-megapixel HM2 sensor with 12,000 x 9,000 pixels and 1 / 1.52 ”width as the main camera. The company says good image quality will be more than a dream, thanks to the larger single pixel size. The HM2 also supports nine-in-one pixel grouping, ISOCELL Plus and Smart-ISO support.

108 MP photos taken with Realme 8 Pro will have a balanced overall exposure thanks to its vivid colors and sharp details in both light and dark areas. Details will remain sharp even after zooming.

In Realme 8 Pro, it will be possible to achieve higher zoom clarity thanks to the new In-Sensor Zoom technology. Realme 8 Pro’s 3x mode enables the new In-Sensor Zoom, while the sensor only uses 12MP field matched with the zoomed-in portion to render the image. Since the area in the 12 MP photo is smaller, the image can be processed faster. This allows the Realme 8 Pro to take eight 12 MP photos in a row and add them to the sharpness enhancement algorithm to further improve image clarity. Photos taken at 3x zoom with Realme 8 Pro give better results than some optical telephoto lenses in terms of sharpness after this process.

Realme 8 Pro will come with “Starry” Mode

Realme brings Starry Time Lapse Video to smartphones with the new Starry Mode for the first time with the 8 Pro. Starry time lapse videos are usually created by shooting multiple clips using professional cameras and then synthesizing and combining these clips on a computer using video editing software. Starry poses serious challenges as it requires high performance to create time lapse videos, synthesize and process photos. That’s why Realme developed a special time-lapse video algorithm based on photos with stars. It takes 480 seconds to take 30 photos and create a 1-second time-lapse video. This algorithm means that the time lapse mode can show continuously changing universes 480 times faster.

Realme 8 series, with its new tilt-shift photography algorithm, allows tilt-shift photos to be taken as well as tilt-shift time-lapse videos that are 10 times faster. Realme also offers various adjustment options such as the shape, angle, position, size of the bokeh effect in tilt-shift mode, and even the transition effect between the bokeh area and the clear area. In this way, it is possible to conveniently select and customize the bokeh effect to best suit the moment.

The Realme 8 series will come with three iconic filters: Neon Portrait, Dynamic Portrait and Artificial Intelligence Supported Color Portrait, which make each portrait a trend.