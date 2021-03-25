Realme 8 Pro: features of cell phone with 108 MPX

The telephony sector never ceases to amaze us. While some brands try to innovate using innovative technology, others seek to gain a foothold in users’ pockets. The latter try to offer the best capabilities to users for a more affordable price than the top of the range, although for this to be possible they must cut somewhere. This is the case with Realme, which in the last year has progressed rapidly and has now introduced the Realme 8 Pro with 108 MPX.

The Pro version of the Realme 8 arrives

We have already become used to having a powered version of the top-of-the-range phones in the mid and high segments. In the last two years we have seen part of the Pro version an even more vitamin called Ultra, but we are going to stay on a lower rung where there are only two versions. It is time to talk today about the Realme 8 Pro, a terminal that promises to give all the good of a mid-range for a very interesting price.

These are its credentials for its front: a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen in Full HD resolution and a touch sampling rate of 120 Hz. At the top left you have a single 16 MPX selfie camera. In addition, it leaves the fingerprint sensor on the side to put it under the screen.

If we focus on the back of the device we have a cover on which you can read the name of the firm and the slogan that runs the entire length of it. In the upper left we see the square package that houses four lenses. Here we have one of the strengths of the phone and that is that it has a Samsung sensor of 108 MPX, a macro of 2 MPX, another monochrome of the same capacity and finally a wide angle of 8 MPX.

Pro version, but without 5G

The Realme 8 Pro is postulated as a good phone designed for photography and to provide good performance in all tasks. To move the data it has a 720 G chip signed by Qualcomm accompanied by a configuration of 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal space. It can with everything, although for those who want the latest in connectivity they have to know that it does not have a 5G network. Of course, it has NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, a maximum capacity of 256 GB on an SD card and Dual SIM. All this without counting its 4,500 mAh battery with 50w fast charge.

Realme 8 Pro Price

We come to the part that interests everyone equally: the price of the Realme 8 Pro. We have a powerful terminal, with a good screen and a photographic configuration that has little to envy to large mobiles. The terminal is available in pre-purchase on the official website of the firm for about 279 euros in its version of 8 GB of RAM. Then its price will reach 300 euros.