Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro become official

Realme has unveiled the Realme 8 series after leaks and official posts for a while. Although the Realme 8 series looks similar to the Realme 7 series in terms of design, it raises the bar with some features. There are two devices in the series, Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro.

Members of the Realme 8 series seem to be available in different regions at first. Realme 8 Pro will be available to purchase in Europe and India from next week. Realme 8 will be available only in India in the first place.

It seems that the Realme 8 Pro will not be easy to survive compared to its predecessor. However, the presence of a 108-megapixel main camera sensor is the first noticeable difference.

At the heart of the Realme 8 Pro is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 processor. Realme has previously included this processor in 6 Pro and 7 Pro models. This processor is accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM. Internal storage is 128 GB. It is also possible to expand the internal storage space with microSD card support. Dual nano SIM cards can also be inserted into the phone.

The 108 megapixel main camera is undoubtedly the most important feature of the phone. With the 108 megapixel Samsung HM2 sensor, 12 megapixel full resolution photos can be captured. Low light performance and 3x zoom are also among the prominent features of this sensor.

In Realme 8 Pro, the main rear camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel black-and-white sensor. On the front of the phone, there is a 16 megapixel camera.

Realme 8 Pro has a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display. This panel is slightly different from the Realme 7 Pro. The touch sampling rate of the screen with a maximum brightness level of 1000 nits is 180 Hz. The refresh rate of the screen is 60 Hz.

Realme 8 Pro supplies the energy it needs with a 4500 mAh battery. Thanks to 50W charging support, the battery reaches 50 percent in 17 minutes. 47 minutes are needed for a full charge. At this point, it is worth noting that the phone comes with a 65W adapter.

Realme 8 comes with Helio G95 processor

Realme 8 has a 60 Hz Super AMOLED display. Full HD + resolution screen, 6.4 inches in size. The maximum brightness level of this screen is 1000 nits, and the touch sampling rate is 180 Hz.

Realme 8 has Helio G95 processor. This processor was also used in Realme 7 released last year. The resolution of the main camera is reduced to 64 megapixels in Realme 7. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel black-and-white sensor complete the system. It should be noted that the 4K video recording feature is specific to the Pro version.

Helio G95 is accompanied by 4, 6 or 8 GB of RAM. Internal storage capacity is 128 GB. It is possible to increase the storage space with microSD card support. The 5000 mAh battery gives the phone the energy it needs. Thanks to the 30W Dart Charge feature, the battery is charged by 50 percent within 26 minutes. 65 minutes are needed for a full charge.

How much will I have to pay for Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro?

Realme 8 Pro will be sold in India with prices starting at 18,000 rupees. For Realme 8 models, you will have to pay at least 15 thousand rupees.