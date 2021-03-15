Realme 8 and 8 Pro: see the release date

Chinese manufacturer Realme presented on Monday (15) new details of its next generation of top-of-the-line smartphones.

The Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro models received an announcement date: March 24, 2021, based on promotional videos made on the brand’s official channels. The broadcast starts at 11 am (Brasília time).

In addition, the models have already gained an official page on the Realme website with pre-sales open to the Indian market, through the digital store Flipkart. In the following days, it should start selling in other markets.

Realme 8 Pro

Recently, the company also released information regarding one of the highlights of the Realme 8 Pro model: the 108 MP sensor camera, a Samsung creation enhanced by the brand, which promises high performance in low-light environments and captures time- lapse in Tilt-shift format.

The Realme 8 Pro will still be the lightest and slimmest in the family: 176g and 8.1mm thick, less than in the previous two “Pro” generations.