Realme 8 and 8 Pro introduced: features and price

When it was Oppo’s sub-brand, Realme, which was separated 3 years ago, introduced its new smartphones. Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro attracted attention with their features and prices. Realme produces smart watches, smart wristbands and TVs other than smartphones. Devices are considered as entry and middle segment.

Realme 8 and 8 Pro introduced: here are the features and price

Realme 8 has a 60 Hz Super AMOLED 6.4 inch display. In fact, the screen refresh, which is expected to be 90 Hz, has been reduced to 60 Hz for the Super AMOLED display panel. Realme 8 is powered by MediTek’s Helio G95 processor. The Helio G95 has an 8-core processor, 2 large and 6 small cores. The clock speeds of large cores are 2.05 GHz, while the clock speeds of small cores are 2.0 GHz. The device has 4 rear cameras and 1 selfie camera.

Realme 8 has a 64 MP main camera, 8 MP ultra wide angle camera, 2 MP macro camera and 2 MP depth camera. The device has a 16 MP selfie camera. Realme 8 has a 5000 mAh battery. In addition, the device has 30 W fast charging support. It will come out with a storage option for now. The device, which has a 128 GB storage option, also starts with a 4 GB RAM option. 6 GB and 8 GB RAM options are also available.

Realme 8 Pro has a Super AMOLED 6.4 inch screen. The screen of Realme 8 Pro also has a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Realme 8 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 720G. Snapdragon 720G has 2 large processor cores and 6 small processor cores. A processor with 8 cores in total. Large cores run at 2.3 GHz clock speeds, while smaller cores run at 1.8 GHz. Realme 8 Pro also has one storage option.

Likewise, there are 3 different RAM options on the device. RAM options were offered as 4 GB / 6 GB / 8 GB. Realme 8 Pro has 4 rear cameras and 1 selfie camera. On the back of the device, there are 108 MP main camera, 8 MP ultra wide angle camera, 2 MP macro camera and 2 MP depth camera. Realme 8 Pro has a battery with a capacity of 4500 mAh. In addition, the device has 50 W fast charging support.

Realme 8 has a $ 200 price tag, while Realme 8 Pro has a $ 250 price tag.