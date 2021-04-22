Realme 8 5G released! Here Are The Features And Price

Realme 8 5G was introduced to the market today at the launch in the Indian market. Many people thought the Realme 8 5G would have similar features to the 4G version of the series. However, the Chinese company has put everyone in the opposite corner on this issue.

Similar to the 4G model only in naming, Realme 8 5G came with many improvements. Differences were immediately noticeable on screen features, processor, camera setup and many other points.

Realme 8 5G arrives with Dimensity 700 processor

Realme’s new phone came with a 6.5-inch Full HD + LCD display with 90 Hz refresh rate and Dragontrail glass protection technology. MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset was used in 5G to replace the Helio G95 processor used in the 4G variant.

4G version included quad setup with 64 Megapixel main camera. The Realme 8 5G device featured a 48 Megapixel main camera. In addition, 2 Megapixel macro and 2 Megapixel depth sensor were used in the triple module. On the front is a 16 Megapixel selfie camera.

The model, which has 4 GB and 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM capacity, has 128 GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. While the device has a battery capacity of 5,000 mAh; Support for 30W fast charging used in the 4G variant drops to 18W in 5G. The phone, which opened with the Android 11 operating system right out of the box, works with the Realme UI 2.0 interface.

Affordable 5G phone

Realme 8 5G basic variant with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage will be sold for 14,999 Indian Rupees.

The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage version will come to the shelves with the label of 16,999 Indian Rupees. The device will be sold in India on April 28, in black and blue color options. Unfortunately, the date on which the phone will arrive in other countries is not yet clear.