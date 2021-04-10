Realme 8 5G features revealed on Geekbench

Realme 8 5G features, Some features have emerged about the 5G version of the Realme 8 series, which was introduced last month. The smartphone, which is expected to be introduced soon, appeared on Geekbench.

According to the comparison database, the Realme 8 5G, which came out with the RMX3241 model code, will be out of the box with Android 11. In addition, the device with new generation connectivity support will be powered by MediaTek MT6833V / ZA, a part of Dimensity 700 SoC. At the same time, according to the information, the device is expected to have 8 GB of RAM.

That’s all the features of Realme 8 5G revealed in Geekbench. However, according to the revealed information given by the FCC, it is stated that the smartphone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery, side-mounted fingerprint reader and NFC.

It is also claimed that the 5G model of the series will be thicker and heavier than its 4G counterpart, which is 8 mm thick and weighs 177 grams.

This is all the information that has emerged about the model of the Realme 8 series with new connectivity support. However, more details about the device are expected in the coming days.

The realme 8 series, which is launched as the flagship of the brand, has high expectations from the 5G model.

What are your thoughts on the Realme 8 series? How much do you think their claims against their rivals? You can share your ideas with us in the comments section.